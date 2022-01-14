Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.09

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 19852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on HYZN. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.