BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $177.40

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 177.40 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 179.06 ($2.43), with a volume of 548604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.80 ($2.44).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 195.73.

Get BB Healthcare Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Kate Bolsover sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £6,138.52 ($8,332.46). Also, insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £8,131.14 ($11,037.25).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for BB Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.