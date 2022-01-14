Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.60

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 6860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
JMIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
