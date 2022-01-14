Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.60

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 6860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 831.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 287,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

