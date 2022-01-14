Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Increases By 280.6%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 280.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,769. Templeton Dragon Fund has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $27.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

