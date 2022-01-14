Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) Short Interest Up 2,671.1% in December

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,600 shares, a growth of 2,671.1% from the December 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

TWNT stock remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

