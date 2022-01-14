Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPCA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 153.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the third quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPCA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 80,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,112. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

