ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.52.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.40. The company had a trading volume of 550,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,592. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.71. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.88 and a twelve month high of C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.61.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.8600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.16%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

