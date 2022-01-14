Morgan Stanley Trims The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Target Price to $77.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $73,281,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $80,243,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

