Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $78,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $250.72. 4,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,297. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.63 and a 200-day moving average of $242.53. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.07 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.