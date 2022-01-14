NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5,957.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period.

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,128. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

