Pitcairn Co. Acquires 8,840 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Avient were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth $281,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

AVNT stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

