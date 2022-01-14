ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Raised by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 101.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

