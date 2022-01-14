Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $32.61 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $32,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.81. 6,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,827. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day moving average is $125.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.22.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

