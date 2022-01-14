Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Target were worth $30,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.45. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.08.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

