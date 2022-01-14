Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $36.11 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $36,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.69.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,991. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $67.33 and a one year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

