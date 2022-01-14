Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $38.98 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

