Citigroup Inc. Has $161.77 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,210,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of W. R. Berkley worth $161,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,599,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,704,000 after acquiring an additional 203,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,216,000 after acquiring an additional 472,361 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.45. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

