Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $48,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 395,000 shares of company stock worth $112,818,640. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.38. The stock had a trading volume of 92,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,416. The company has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.30 and its 200-day moving average is $320.72. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

