A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Price Target Raised to 30,355.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 26,965.00 to 30,355.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DNB Markets raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19,078.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. 161,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,938. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 24.11%. Analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

