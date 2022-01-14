D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 394.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,832. The company has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.57. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

