D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

