D Orazio & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 188,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,451,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,683,000 after purchasing an additional 156,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 371,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.73. 72,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

