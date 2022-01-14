D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 499 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.30.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

