D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 163,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,505. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.