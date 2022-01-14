Analysts Set Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Target Price at $47.50

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several brokerages have commented on AADI. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aadi Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

AADI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. 377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,861. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 642,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.