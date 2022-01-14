Entain (LON:ENT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENT. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,370 ($32.17) to GBX 2,400 ($32.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.22) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Entain from GBX 2,300 ($31.22) to GBX 2,400 ($32.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,149.11 ($29.17).

Shares of LON ENT traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,706 ($23.16). The stock had a trading volume of 680,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,137.50 ($15.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.94). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,752.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,875.95. The firm has a market cap of £10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.78.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.57), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($357,485.77). Also, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($27.87) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($101,772.17).

Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

