Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,210 ($43.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,300 ($44.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($40.86) to GBX 2,960 ($40.18) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,230 ($43.84).

Shares of LON AAL traded down GBX 39 ($0.53) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,316 ($45.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,976. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,321 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($47.63). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,940.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,936.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,297.37). Insiders purchased 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067 over the last quarter.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

