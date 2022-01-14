Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $107,645.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00063496 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00075231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.17 or 0.07578089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,753.60 or 0.99256793 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00068025 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPAZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.