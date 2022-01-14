Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $419.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.00329188 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00087101 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00125090 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002218 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

