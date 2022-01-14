Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $52.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

