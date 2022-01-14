Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.36). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Shares of EPZM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. 19,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,223. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $225.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at $9,748,000. BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 70.4% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,296 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the second quarter valued at $7,096,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 33.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 684,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,593,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after buying an additional 582,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

