Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €137.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €125.18 ($142.25).

Get Safran alerts:

EPA:SAF traded up €2.48 ($2.82) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €112.36 ($127.68). The company had a trading volume of 771,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €110.77. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.