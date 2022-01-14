Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of CQP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.80. 249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,176. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.