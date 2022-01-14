Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SMGZY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smiths Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Smiths Group has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $23.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

