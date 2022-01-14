K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.95 ($15.85) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.07 ($15.99).

Shares of SDF stock traded up €0.68 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €17.65 ($20.06). The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a one year high of €17.58 ($19.98). The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 1.35.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

