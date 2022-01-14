Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,732 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of IAA worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IAA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,592,000 after purchasing an additional 419,209 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,137,000 after buying an additional 1,067,916 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of IAA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,668,000 after acquiring an additional 69,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IAA by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after purchasing an additional 916,493 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of IAA by 79.2% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,028,000 after buying an additional 1,240,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $48.52 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.