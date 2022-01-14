Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $240.31 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,458,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,060 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.34% of VICI Properties worth $240,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

