Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$20.00. Approximately 109,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,516,058 shares.The stock last traded at $15.46 and had previously closed at $15.11.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial raised Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

