Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Up 789.9% in December

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a growth of 789.9% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $92,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,378. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

