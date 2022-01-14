Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Short Interest Update

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACII. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 3.8% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 602,643 shares in the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II alerts:

NYSE ACII traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.