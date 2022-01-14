Truist Securities Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $77.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $72.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $67.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

