International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

