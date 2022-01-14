World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 181.6% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 435,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,995,000 after purchasing an additional 280,852 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 124,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 323,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,323. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 317.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

