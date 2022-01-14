World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $211.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average of $199.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $146.53 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

