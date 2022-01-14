Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.31 and a twelve month high of $87.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

