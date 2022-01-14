Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 21,532 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,532 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $21,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $175.06 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.20 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.53.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

