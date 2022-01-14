Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Snap by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,459,277 shares of company stock valued at $80,718,365 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

