O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 467 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of DaVita worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

Shares of DVA opened at $115.29 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.