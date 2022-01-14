Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

