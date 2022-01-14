O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $7.60 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

